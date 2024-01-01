Hair of the Dog New Year's Day motorcycle race

EMMETT, Idaho — The annual Hair of the Dog motorcycle race is kicking off at noon in Emmett on New Year's Day. The event is hosted by the Boise Ridge Riders and has been going on for over 30 years.

Sign-ups for the race open at 10 am at Little Gem Cycle Park in Emmett with a dead-engine start.

American Motorcyclist Association membership is suggested but not mandatory for participation in the event. AMA memberships will be available for purchase at the event.

The course is set to be simple yet slick and covers over 2 miles with the winner decided after an hour of racing. The overall winner of the event will take a commemorative photo with the attendees and have their name and year engraved on the perpetual plaque.

More information on the event is available at boiseridgeriders.org.