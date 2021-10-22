Hagerman rest area closed after recent vandalism incidents

HAGERMAN, Idaho — After a recent string of vandalism, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has closed the Hagerman rest area until further notice, according to a news release.

Within the last month, ITD says three separate incidents have resulted in substantial damage to the facility.

“Our toilets, sinks and mirrors have been both stolen and destroyed beyond repair in the men’s and family assistance restrooms,” said Shawn Webb, ITD’s South-Central Idaho Facility Manager. “While we don’t yet know the exact cost of this damage, we know it will be thousands of dollars to repair.”

Multiple vandalism incidents have forced us to close the rest area on US-30 south of Hagerman indefinitely. We are working to restore services but have no timeline to share at this time. https://t.co/TibuF5AQrh pic.twitter.com/CW8EtwWvrt — ITD (@IdahoITD) October 22, 2021

ITD says the lawn was also damaged after a vehicle drove on the grass and destroyed landscaping. The department is exploring the possibility of placing portable toilets in the area to offset the impacts of the closure.

ITD is working with the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating these incidents.