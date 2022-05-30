Habitat for Humanity partners with brewery to fundraise

BOISE, Idaho — As the need for affordable housing continues to grow, Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity is facing even more challenges caused by rising costs and supply chain delays.

When comparing two houses Habitat for Humanity built on the same street, there's a $55,000 difference.

To combat these challenges, Habitat for Humanity is finding new ways to fundraise. A new partnership between edge brewing company and habitat for humanity is working to get people talking and donating.

"The only distinction between them is one was started--was completed right near the beginning of the pandemic, before we had had a lot of the supply chain issues and a lot of the inflation issues and one was completed recently," said Janessa Chastain, the Executive Director of Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity. "We used to be able to get land at a discounted price, people that were willing to work with us. Right now, land is so expensive that we just simply can't afford to purchase the lots the way that we used to."

This is where Edge Brewing Company comes in. Habitat for Humanity is brewing a special beer with Edge Brewing Co.

"When it's hot outside like it's starting to get it's just an absolute day drinker," said Bryan Garcia-Brown, the Head Brewer at Edge Brewing Co.

It's called Hefeweizen for humanity. A dollar of every pint sold and ten dollars of any keg sold goes back to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization has been able to stay steady in the number of families they're helping, but with the growing need for affordable housing in the Treasure Valley, they want to build even more homes.