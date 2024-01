BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill on Tuesday seeking to change how the state refers to the unborn in Idaho.

H0381, introduced by Republican Rep. Julianne Young of Blackfoot changes official statute language from “fetus” to “preborn child.”

Critics say the change in language moves Idaho law further away from medical accuracy and could create legal ambiguity around IVF treatments and some forms of birth control.

A date has yet to be set for a public hearing.