Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Guru Donuts featured on The Drew Barrymore Show

items.[0].videoTitle
Guru Donuts featured on The Drew Barrymore Show
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 13:07:29-05

BOISE, Idaho — There is no shortage of good donuts in the Treasure Valley and one local shop is getting some national attention.

Guru Donuts started in 2012 out of a garage in Boise and opened its first brick-and-mortar location three years later.

Now, you can find Guru Donuts in two shops, one in Boise and another in Eagle.

Guru sources almost all of its ingredients locally, even using sugar from Idaho-grown beets. The donut shop was featured on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, which aired on Idaho News 6 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light