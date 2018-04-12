Boise, ID - Tuesday Ada County Commissioners lifted a moratorium on gun shows in the county. The commissioners adopted a new policy that would improve safety at gun shows in Ada County.

A moratorium was put in place in January 2016 after two accidental gun discharges happened at gun shows. An accidental discharge in 2013 landed the county in court and responsible for paying $100,000 in damages.

Ada County Commissioner Dave Case told Six on Your Side after the second incident they needed to revise their security policies.

"We are requiring folks with weapons coming into the facility to have their weapons secure with a zip tie," said Case.

Case further explained that it took them two years to find a solution

"It's taken a long process to get through. So we have had our legal team look at everything legally because the state of Idaho has legislation that dictates what a county can do regarding firearms. We had our fair advisory board go through the process and look through the rules that we had come up with," said Case.

Case said as of now they have not had any request for gun shows.