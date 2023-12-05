Growing with the community: Meridian opens new police and fire stations

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The city of Meridian is opening a new fire station as well as a new police station to meet the growing needs of the area.

Meridian Fire Station #8 and the Meridian Northwest Police Station are located at 4232 N. Owyhee Storm Ave. The co-located stations are expected to reduce response time in the area.

"The opening of the fire station and the police station is a testament to our commitment to public safety and providing premiere services to all residents across Meridian,” said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison. “This is part of our efforts to have the right resources, in the right place, that will help us with our community policing and risk reduction and are a huge win for Meridian!"

The city of Meridian will be hosting a grand opening for the new facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 5th at 11 am. The event will give community members a chance to tour the location and hear from Meridian city officials.

The event is open to the public and those interested are invited to attend. As parking is limited, carpooling is recommended. Additional parking is available in the subdivision next to the campus off of Owyhee Storm Ave and W. Black Butte St.