Group of east Idaho ‘cowboys’ starts home-repair organization for veterans

POCATELLO, Idaho — A group of self-described “cowboys” has put together a new organization to fill a gap in meeting the needs of veterans.

CowboyUp for Veterans, a nonprofit with the aim of assisting military veterans with home modifications, maintenance or repairs, officially achieved 501(c)(3) status a little over a month ago. Now, organizers are seeking donations from anyone who wants to improve the lives of local veterans.

“We just all came together with the goal to raise as much money for veterans as we can. … So that no matter what happened to (them), … they know that we have their back,” said Clinton Haggard, president of the nonprofit.

While there are some organizations out there that will help veterans acquire homes, Haggard’s organization is focused on smaller-scale needs like installing safety modifications in a home.

“If you put a handle in the shower, they don’t fall. You’re preventing accidents from happening,” Haggard explained.

While Haggard is not a military veteran, he said he’s been in the same social circles as veterans and spent time hunting and fishing with them.

“They’ve always told me their stories and stuff, so I’ve gotten to (hear) what they’ve gone through,” he said.

As he’s spent time with veterans, Haggard said he’s learned about the complications they experience after their service is complete. Even for veterans who aren’t paralyzed and don’t have traumatic injuries, the wear and tear on their bodies can make it harder to perform physical labor, especially as they age.

“A lot of them will have knee problems and back problems,” Haggard said. “They’re just not able to deal with what they were able to do anymore.”

Haggard, who runs a contracting business called Investment Handyman Services, began organizing CowboyUp for Veterans after he went to Inkom to perform a job for Gary Stewart, a local veteran who is disabled. Haggard said Stewart has had multiple surgeries over the last few years.

While he worked to install wood siding on Stewart’s home, the men talked about the need many veterans have for someone to complete home repairs and improvements for them.

“There’s gotta be something for you veterans,” Haggard remembers saying. “And he told me, ‘I have decent skills as a handyman, and I do good work.'”

But while Haggard heavily discounts jobs for veterans, he said he wouldn’t have the money to finance home repairs for them.

And then he had an idea.

“Maybe if we can get ... the cowboys together, maybe we can put together a bull-riding (event) to help you out,” Haggard told the veteran.

Now that CowboyUp For Veterans has achieved nonprofit status, organizers plan to hold a bull-riding event at the end of May to raise money for the organization.

For anyone who wants to donate to the organization before the May event, you can contact CowboyUp for Veterans through its website.

And as Haggard has worked on getting the word out, he’s been encouraged by the response he’s received from the community.

“Everyone that I’ve come across has said it’s a great idea. They’re all for it,” Haggard said. “And I’ve had two older veterans shake my hand and tell me, ‘Thank you. Some of them older boys do need help.'”