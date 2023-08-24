Groundbreaking for Idaho Power's Largest Solar Facility

BOISE, ID — The largest contracted solar facility in the state of Idaho is officially on its way to being built. Idaho News 6 was invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for Idaho Power's Pleasant Valley Solar Project to celebrate the state's commitment to energy independence and resiliency.

Once operational, the plant will provide 200 megawatts of power to help power Meta’s nearby Data Center in Kuna. The goal for the solar facility is that by 2025 they will also be able to operate commercially as well.

The project has also created more than 220 construction-related jobs.

