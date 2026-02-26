'Great Value' cottage cheese recalled due to pasteurization concerns

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued an alert on Wednesday, warning of a recall of cottage cheese sold at Walmart under the "Great Value" label.

The product is under recall due to pasteurization concerns. Unpasteurized products can pose significant health risks, especially for children, the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc., the manufacturer, released an announcement on Tuesday stating that it voluntarily recalled select cottage cheese products due to possible liquid dairy ingredients not being fully pasteurized.

The issue was discovered during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises conducted by Saputo with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The impacted pasteurizer has since been returned to normal and verified by the CDFA, according to the manufacturer.

The manufacturer says there have been no reported illnesses or hospitalizations associated with the recalled products at the time of the announcement.

The affected products were distributed to Walmart stores and distribution centers in 24 states including: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20.

List of recalled products:

Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 0% Milkfat

24 oz. container UPC: 078742373393 Best By: April 1, 2026, April 3, 2026

Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 2% Milkfat

24 oz. container UPC: 078742116730 Best By: April 1, 2026, April 2, 2026, April 3, 2026

Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese – 4% milkfat minimum

16 oz, 24 oz, 3lb containers UPC: 078742372358, UPC: 078742372365, UPC: 078742147970 Best By: April 1, 2026, April 2, 2026, April 3, 2026



