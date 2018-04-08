Great deals at Boise Public Library spring booksale

Boise, (ID) - Friends of the Boise Public Library scored a sweet deal at the annual spring book sale today. Visitors can shop discounted hardback and paperback books sorted into 40 categories.

The group raises more than 200-thousand dollars a year for library programs and they're committing a million dollars to help fund the new main library.

The book sale wraps up Sunday where you can buy books at half off their already discounted prices.

Events run from ten to five at the warehouse on River St. right across from the main library.

