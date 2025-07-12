Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Grassy Fire burns over 2,000 acres near St. Anthony

Grassy Fire
Idaho BLM
Grassy Fire
Posted
and last updated

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — BLM firefighters are working to contain the Grassy Fire burning near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

The fire was first reported around Friday afternoon, with 2,000 acres burned by 9:00 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from BLM Idaho Fire, Firefighters are battling winds, rough terrain, and difficult access with sandy ground and will continue working through the night.

Crews are attacking the fire with three dozers, a type 3 helicopter, air attach, SEAT (single engine air tankers), LAT (large airtankers), and multiple engines.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to contain the fire.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights