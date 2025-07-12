Grassy Fire burns over 2,000 acres near St. Anthony

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — BLM firefighters are working to contain the Grassy Fire burning near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

The fire was first reported around Friday afternoon, with 2,000 acres burned by 9:00 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from BLM Idaho Fire, Firefighters are battling winds, rough terrain, and difficult access with sandy ground and will continue working through the night.

Crews are attacking the fire with three dozers, a type 3 helicopter, air attach, SEAT (single engine air tankers), LAT (large airtankers), and multiple engines.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to contain the fire.