Traffic reopens as grass fire on SH-55 north of Avimor is cleared

UPDATE: The Eagle Fire Department has cleared the fire near SH-55 and is working to reopen the roadway to traffic. Northbound traffic has already reopened but southbound travelers will have to wait until around 6:15 for the roadway to fully open.



The Eagle Fire Department is responding to a grass fire 2 miles north of Avimor on SH-55 around N McLeod Wy.

The fire is currently contained but the Eagle Fire Department warns that the roadway may remain closed for up to an hour.

Access to Avimor is not restricted as fire crews continue to work on the scene.