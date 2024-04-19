Grant County receives $3.6 million for rural schools

GRANT COUNTY, Oregon — US Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced $47.7 million will be going to schools, road maintenance, youth job training, wildfire prevention, watershed restoration, and habitat conversion in Oregon. The money will go to 30 counties across Oregon.

$3.6 million from the funding will be going to Grant County. The funds are part of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (SRS), which Wyden co-authored back in 2000. Three additional years of the SRS funding in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Secure Rural Schools payments are critical for our rural communities here in Oregon and across America because these investments provide essential support for our schools, key infrastructure projects, public safety, and wildfire mitigation efforts,” Merkley said. “These USFS investments in rural Oregon counties with federal forest lands will help secure the resources they need to stay safe and strong, and I’ll keep fighting to uphold the federal government’s promise to continue this vital program.”