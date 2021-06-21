Watch
Grand Teton scales back search for hiker missing 2 weeks

Grand Teton National Park
Cian McLaughlin
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jun 21, 2021
JACKSON, Wyo. — Searchers in Grand Teton National Park have scaled back efforts to find a hiker missing for almost two weeks.

Grand Teton officials say park staff will continue to patrol the backcountry for 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin in a “continuous but limited mode."

McLaughlin apparently went for a hike June 8 and didn’t show up for work a couple days later. Park officials began to focus their search June 13 after finding his vehicle at a trailhead.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the most recent credible sighting of him was on the afternoon of June 8 on a trail headed into a canyon.

