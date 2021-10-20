Watch
Grand Teton rangers resume use of body video cameras

Jonathan Crosby/AP
A Grand Teton National Park law enforcement officer stands watch in the lobby outside of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Jackson Lake Lodge. Thick smoke from nearby wildfires consumed Jackson Hole and hid the Teton Range from the global economic policy makers and bankers attending the annual gathering hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in Grand Teton National Park. (AP Photo/Jonathan Crosby)
Grand Teton National Park
Posted at 9:13 AM, Oct 20, 2021
MOOSE, Wyo. — Rangers in northwestern Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park have resumed using body-worn video cameras after a three-year hiatus.

The rangers stopped using the cameras in 2018 amid problems with aging equipment and being able to store data. Park officials say only commissioned law enforcement rangers will use body-worn cameras and only while gathering information during enforcement of laws.

Cameras won’t be turned on during other conversations with park visitors, such as when rangers are sharing information. Ninety percent of commissioned law enforcement rangers, including all field staff, already wear body cameras in nearby Yellowstone National Park.

