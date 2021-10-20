Grand Teton rangers resume use of body video cameras

MOOSE, Wyo. — Rangers in northwestern Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park have resumed using body-worn video cameras after a three-year hiatus.

The rangers stopped using the cameras in 2018 amid problems with aging equipment and being able to store data. Park officials say only commissioned law enforcement rangers will use body-worn cameras and only while gathering information during enforcement of laws.

Cameras won’t be turned on during other conversations with park visitors, such as when rangers are sharing information. Ninety percent of commissioned law enforcement rangers, including all field staff, already wear body cameras in nearby Yellowstone National Park.