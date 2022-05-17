Grab a putter, and a beer: New mini-golf course with beer sales proposed in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This story was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

A new spot to grab a beer and play a round of mini-golf could sprout up along Collister in N. Boise.

Boise Brew Putt hopes to build a nine-hole mini-golf course at 3315 N. Collister Drive, by combining a currently empty lot with a surplus piece of land owned by the Ada County Highway District for the project.

ACHD signed a letter of intent to sell the remnant parcel, which used to have a single-family home on it, to the owner of the adjacent site. ACHD tore the house down to make way for the realignment of Collister as it approaches State St., in the area of Terry’s State Street Saloon and the nearby Collister Shopping Center.

Boise Brew Putt will share the site with Fly! Boise, a trapeze class business.

“Boise Brew Putt will be an open-air establishment with an upcycled theme,” the application said in a letter to the City of Boise. “The mini-golf holes are constructed of 90% repurposed or recycled materials. No permanent structures are planned.”

Boise Brew Putt hopes to add a temporary building for ticket and beverage sales, plus another shed for storage of merchandise and product. It will share the existing parking lot with Fly! Boise, and add five additional parking spots, for a total of 17.

For it to move forward, Boise Brew Putt will need to secure a modification to the conditional use permit for Fly! Boise. The city has not yet set a hearing date.