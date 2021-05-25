Gowen Field reveals new aircraft artwork

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's Gowen Field hosted a special celebration on Monday. The Skull Bangers, a nickname for the 190th Fighter Squadron, have been based in Boise since 1946.

The Skull Bangers have flown a variety of aircraft over the years, but on Monday, they piloted the A-10 Thunderbolt II. The squadron also unveiled new aircraft artwork to honor the 75th anniversary of the Skull Bangers and the community that supports them.

"It truly is an obligation that we always be mindful of where we've come and all the men and women that have served our nation and our state over the years," said Col. Shannon Smith, 124th Fighter Wing Commander. "So it's fitting to honor this and I couldn't think of a better way to do it than with this heritage paint job all the way from World War II."

The 190th Fighter Squadron has flown seven different aircraft, starting with the legendary P-51 Mustang after World War II.

"We're in this together, we're part of Idaho, and we're happy to share," said Col. Smith. :A beautiful day to kick this off and remember our 75 years of heritage and we're looking forward over the next year to share it with the community."