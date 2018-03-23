Governor signs bill updating school threat penalties into law

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed a bill strengthening punishments for people who make threats against schools.

Prior to the signing of House Bill 665, prosecutors could not bring charges against someone who threatens a school while off-campus or through social media.

The new law also makes it a misdemeanor for making a threat that disrupts school activities. The law also makes it a felony offense if a person who made the threat was found to have a firearm or other deadly weapons.

The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Pat McDonald, R-Boise, and co-sponsored by Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and was backed by the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police.

The bill contained an emergency clause so that the new law goes into effect upon signing.