Governor Little declares Oct. 24 "World Polio Day" in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — In an effort to raise awareness and combat the global challenge of Polio, Governor Brad Little has proclaimed October 24 as "World Polio Day" in the state of Idaho.

To commemorate this, District 5400 Rotary will host an event downtown with a lighting up of the Hoff building to highlight the evening as as symbol of solidarity.

District 5400 Rotary invites you to gather at the intersection of 8th and Bannock from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees can also take part in chalk drawings, a photo booth, and other family-friendly fun.

While great strides have been made in eradicating polio and a vaccine exists, resources aren't readily available for everyone and polio continues to devastate communities around the world.