Governor approves online renewal for eligible Commercial Driver's Licenses

BOISE, Idaho — On February 24, Governor Little signed House Bill 9 enabling online renewals of Commercial Driver's Licenses if the driver meets eligibility requirements.

Online renewals for eligible drivers is intended to provide customer convenience and help to reduce unnecessary traffic in local county DMV offices, an ongoing initiative of many DMVs to "Skip the Trip".

CDL renewals adds to the compliment of DMV services available online, including address changes, registration renewals, and a handful of others.

The implementation of online CDL renewals is scheduled to begin on July 1.

The addition of this renewal service is consistent with the Governor's Red Tape Reduction Act that began in 2019.

RELATED | Gov. Little signs executive orders cutting government red tape

Since enacted, the state has cut or simplified 95 percent of regulations earning Idaho the designation of being the least regulated state in the nation.

