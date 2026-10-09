Gov. Little suspends dyed diesel inspections for 30 days during harvest season

Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order temporarily suspending state inspections related to dyed diesel for 30 days, according to a recent release.

The order directs the Idaho State Police and Idaho Transportation Department to pause inspections conducted under Idaho Code section 49-676 while current policies and procedures are reviewed. The review compares how other states approach dyed diesel enforcement and will result in recommendations to the Governor for possible changes.

The order follows a directive from President Donald Trump to reduce burdens on farmers, ranchers and businesses. Little said the temporary suspension will help give relief during the harvest season while policies are reviewed. Dyed diesel is generally used for agricultural purposes and is subject to different requirements than fuel used for on-road vehicles.

“Idaho farmers and ranchers work hard to feed our families, our country, and the world...” Little said. “...we will continue looking for ways to give our farmers, ranchers, and working men and women on the road more freedom to do what they do best.”

The order does not exempt individuals or businesses from other federal laws, laws in other states or vehicle warranty requirements.

The order will remain in effect for 30 calendar days unless it is rescinded or extended.