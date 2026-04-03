Gov. Little issues disaster declaration to support flood recovery in N. Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little has issued a disaster declaration to help stabilize infrastructure in Northern Idaho that was damaged during catastrophic flooding back in March.

The flooding was the result of an atmospheric river that delivered immense rainfall in a short period of time to portions of Clearwater, Idaho, and Nez Perce Counties. The heavy rain caused damaging mudslides that affected regional infrastructure and property.

Still, local and state crews, including the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, Idaho Transportation Department, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Idaho Department of Water Resources, and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, are working to assess the fallout from the flooding.

“While the immediate threat of flooding has diminished, risks to infrastructure and communities remain,” said Governor Little of the recovery effort. “This declaration allows us to support local response efforts to protect Idahoans as we enter spring.”

The declaration will free up additional resources and funding as crews continue to "reinforce affected sites and mitigate further damage," according to a news release.

Residents can visit the Office of Emergency Management website to report damage and, pending approval, receive state support.