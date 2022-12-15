Watch Now
Gov. Little bans TikTok on state-owned devices

Posted at 6:13 PM, Dec 14, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little issued an executive order Wednesday banning the use of TikTok on state-issued devices.

Citing security issues on the platform, the order prohibits accessing TikTok on state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets or any other device connected to the internet.

In a press release, Governor Little said the ban is to protect Idahoans from the "communist Chinese government", that according to Little, "does not share our values and seeks to weaken and manipulate our country."

Idaho isn't the only state prohibiting the social media app on state-owned devices; Texas, South Dakota, Utah and several other states have authorized similar bans.

Earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that the Chinese government can control TikTok's central algorithm and collect data on users for espionage operations.

