Gov. Little appoints new Idaho Supreme Court Justice

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday he is appointing Boise lawyer Collen Zahn to the Idaho Supreme Court. Zahn will be replacing Justice Roger Burdick, who is retiring on June 30.

Zahn has previous experience working in the private sector for trial and litigation firms for 10 years. She served as a deputy attorney general, handling civil matters for the Department of Correction and the Civil Litigation Division, according to a news release.

“I want to thank the Governor for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. Today is the realization of a lifelong dream, which I could not have achieved without the support of my family and loved ones. Throughout my career I have worked to uphold the rule of law to achieve a fair and just result. I will bring these same ideals to my work on the Court. I am proud to continue my service to the State of Idaho,” Zahn said.

The release says Zahn will serve out the remainder of Justice Burdick's unexpired term, which ends in January 2023. Justice Burdick is the 53rd justice of the Idaho Supreme Court and was appointed by Gov. Dirk Kempthorne in August 2003.