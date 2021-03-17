Gov. Brad Little signs bill putting money into public buildings

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 225 into law on Thursday, the third bill in the "Building Idaho's Future" series that makes investments in critical state priorities. The bill directs close to $90 million to the state's Permanent Building Fund to pay for projects and repairs in public buildings.

“Idaho is in a unique position to support our already booming economy through additional investments in critical infrastructure projects. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature – especially the floor sponsors, Senator Kevin Cook and Representative Wendy Horman – for recognizing the need to build Idaho’s future through investments in capital projects,” Governor Little said.

House Bill 225 appropriates funding for the following projects:

