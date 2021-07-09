Gov. Brad Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters, fire restrictions expected soon

Gov. Brad Little announced Friday the Idaho National Guard firefighters have been mobilized to help with wildfires.

Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfires, which will mobilize the firefighters and aircraft to assist in firefighting efforts. The Idaho Department of Lands requested Little to make the declaration to make more resources available for fighting fires across more than 6.2 million acres of land in Idaho in IDL protection, according to a news release.

“Wildfire is presenting an imminent threat to life, property, and the environment, and we need all hands on deck. I appreciate our firefighters and fire managers for working so hard under such challenging conditions, and I am grateful that our guardsmen are able to step in once again to support Idaho communities,” Little said in a statement. “I want to thank Idahoans for doing their part to prevent wildfires during a season where Idaho is particularly vulnerable to human-caused wildfires.”

Little announced fire restrictions are expected soon, which implement restrictions to limit human-caused fires. Fire managers are expected to move Idaho into Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions. Stage 1 bans building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site.

Stage 2 includes the same restrictions, as well as smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials, according to the release. Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails is also banned.