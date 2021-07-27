Gov. Brad Little joins other governors, 2 Canadian premiers in calling for reopening of U.S.-Canada border

Gov. Brad Little and several other governors called on President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reopen the U.S.-Canada border.

Little along with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and two premiers of Canadian provinces are urging the President and Prime Minister to "restore normal movement" and securely open the border "immediately."

"The time has come to allow our citizens to move safely and securely across our shared border," Little and the other leaders said in the letter. "For the well-being and future prosperity of both our nations, we must embrace personal responsibility by providing vaccinations to citizens seeking the vaccine, reduce mitigations that cause economic harm and encourage travel for commerce and tourism."

Business, shopping and tourism between the U.S. and Canada remains slow due to limitations in place from the pandemic, according to a news release from Little's office. The trade relationship between the two countries is also listed, and totaled $718 billion in goods and services in 2019, according to Little's office.