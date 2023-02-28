Gov. Brad Little introduces Parent Advisory Council for Empowering Parents grant program

BOISE, Idaho — The Empowering Parents grant program will now have a Parent Advisory Council, Gov. Brad Little announced on Tuesday.

The grant program was set up as a COVID-19-era relief program and it gave eligible families $1,000 dollars per qualifying child ($3,000 maximum per family) for educational expenses including computers, instructional materials, and even tutoring.

The advisory council will be made up of seven parents of school-aged children from across the state. Three of the seven will be appointed by Gov. Little, two will be appointed by the Senate Pro Tem, and two will be appointed by the Speaker of the House.

The council wants to have regional representation from across the state. Applications will be accepted through April 30 of this year and the Council Membership will be announced on May 15. More information on how to apply can be found here.

“We’ve been missing a voice, a very powerful voice, and that is of our parents," said Debbie Critchfield, the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Critchfield will serve as the non-voting chair of the Parent Advisory Council.

The governor says the change will allow for better feedback from the public on how to make the program work.

“It really puts that tool in the hands of parents so that they can make the best decisions for their student," said Kurt Liebich, State Board of Education President. "When they bring those recommendations forward to us it’ll be the driver for how we continue to improve.”

The grant program was to alleviate economic stress during the pandemic, but the Governor wants the funding to continue even as the pandemic is waning. And that will require the help of lawmakers.

“This is going to be an ongoing program if I get the approval from the legislature," Little said.

