Gov. Brad Little calling special legislative session to address impacts of inflation

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little is calling a special legislative session to address inflation, he announced during a press conference Tuesday.

"We are now approaching a new record budget surplus," Little said. "We have a duty and an obligation to put more of Idahoans hard-earned cash back in their bank accounts."

Little announced the session will begin 8 a.m. September 1 and will use the state's $2 billion projected surplus. Little said the session will focus on a single bill to be considered by Idaho lawmakers and will include "immediate" tax cuts, on-going tax cuts for everyone including lower, flat income tax and "historic" on-going education investments.

"We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools," Little said. "The cost of basic fundamentals to live everyday life has skyrocketed, and schools are faced with the burden of rising operating costs. Idaho’s powerful economic engine, combined with years of fiscal conservatism in state government, mean tax revenues have outpaced government spending, month after month, year after year. As a result, we are now projecting a new record budget surplus — $2 billion — which is hundreds of millions more than we expected. With the emergency before us, we’re going to give it back to the people and help our schools."

Little said he is "confident" the legislation will pass due to bi-partisan support and co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle.

"It’s very clear that as families work to make ends meet under the pressure of rising costs of basic necessities created by an inept Biden administration, that emergency relief is absolutely necessary," House Speaker Scott Bedke said in a statement. "Idaho House Republicans are eager to help in this time of extraordinary need and look forward to convening on September 1st, 2022. We cannot afford to sit back and watch as continued mismanagement from the federal government threatens the prosperity of our friends and families.”

More information on the upcoming Special Session is available here.

Watch the full announcement here: