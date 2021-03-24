Gov. Brad Little: Anyone 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in April

Anyone over 16 years old will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho soon. Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that all Idahoans, regardless of age, occupation and medical conditions, can make an appointment for the vaccine starting April 5.

“I want to thank the close to 390,000 Idahoans who have chosen to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. You have taken one of the most important steps during our pandemic fight to protect lives and get us closer to normal. Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and it works,” Little said in a statement. “If you are still unsure about the vaccine, I encourage you to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider. There are good reasons most of them did not hesitate to receive their COVID vaccine weeks ago – the COVID vaccine has been tested and it is proving to be safe and effective.”

Anyone with at least one medical condition will be eligible beginning March 29.

Little urged Idahoans to continue to use the state's pre-registration system. Little announced more than 63% of residents 65 years and older have been vaccinated and 30% of those ages 55 to 64 have been vaccinated.

“Folks, with each passing week as more and more Idahoans choose to get vaccinated, we get closer to returning to normal. The COVID vaccine really is our best shot at protecting jobs and saving lives. Please choose to receive the safe and effective vaccine,” Little said.