Gov. Brad Little, 19 other governors sign letter urging Biden take 'immediate action' at the border

Gov. Brad Little and 19 other governors signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris asking for "immediate action" to be taken at the border.

The governors letter urges the president to take action to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it is neither "closed nor secure."

“The border is neither closed nor secure,” the governors stated. “The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all our states…We have neither the resources nor the obligation to solve the federal government’s problem and foot the bill for the consequences of this Administration’s misguided actions.”

According to Little's office, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported a surge in illegal border crossings, which the letter states is "entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals" under the Biden administration.

"The rhetoric of the Biden Administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system," the Governors said.

Read the full letter here.