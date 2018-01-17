Gooding County Sheriff: Woman shot after pointing rifle at deputies

WENDELL, ID - South-central Idaho authorities say a woman was shot after she pointed a rifle at Gooding County Sheriff's deputies in Wendell.

Sheriff Shaun Gough says deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to a domestic dispute -- and found a woman standing in the road holding a rifle.

Gough says the women pointed the rifle at deputies and ignored their commands to put the rifle down. Gough says shots were fired.

The Sheriff has released few details.

He says the woman was alive when transported to a medical facility.

Her name hasn't been released.

The Twin Falls Police Department is leading the investigation as part of the Critical Incident Task Force.

(by Associated Press)

