Good News Church, Idaho Foodbank to bring food pantry to northern Nampa

NAMPA, ID - In northern Nampa, access to food is difficult for many. To help curb food insecurity in the area, a local church is partnering with the Idaho Foodbank to bring a much-needed food pantry into the community.

Pastor Daniel Mangeac of Good News Church, located on the north side of town, says he sees food insecurity far too often.

“Food security is a problem in our neighborhood,” Mangeac said. “There are people going hungry every night in our neighborhood.”

So with the help of the Idaho Foodbank, the church is constructing an 1,100-square-foot food pantry on the south side of the building.

“This project is about love for the community and love and support for the north Nampa neighborhood,” said Jackie Yarbrough, Director of Programs and Partnerships at the Idaho Foodbank. “…I think it’s just such an impressive project and we’re really proud to be a part of it.”

The Idaho Foodbank operates a mobile food pantry in north Nampa, which drops off emergency supplies of food once a month; but the need for a permanent food pantry is evident.

“Food security in northern Nampa became an issue when the Paul’s grocery store closed,” Yarbrough said. “Access to healthy and nutritious food is not easy when you don’t have access to transportation or access to public transit.”

Mangeac says the food pantry is a project for the neighborhood, by the neighborhood. It’s also one that will help meet a basic need for north Nampa residents.

“This is going to be a tremendous thing to bless the most vulnerable in our neighborhood and in our community,” Mangeac said.

Good News Church will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the food pantry at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 7.

They hope to have the pantry open by summer.