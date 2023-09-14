Golf swings for swing sets

BOISE, IDAHO — Golf isn't necessarily a cheap sport, but later this month, you and your friends could play a round and have that money go to a great cause.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Rise Inc Idaho will be holding a benefit golf tournament at Shadow Valley Golf Course to raise money for accessible playgrounds for children with developmental disabilities. Rise Inc Idaho is a local non-profit that provides developmental disability and behavioral health services to kids, teenagers, and adults, and say they've been mostly reliant on private donations in the past for their funding. The benefit golf tournament is looking for groups of four to purchase one of several packages that will get you into the tournament...and give you the chance to win bragging rights and some special prizes that are meant to be a surprise! Rise has various centers all around Idaho, including a few here in the Treasure Valley. They're hoping that in addition to those centers providing services to kids to help them with their everyday lives, they'll be able to let them have some fun as well.

"There really isn't anything for our clients to play with, and we really want to offer them the same chance that all the other kids get at regular playgrounds to play at their own level and their own pace," said Rise Inc. Idaho's Director of Marketing and and Recruitment Nienke Cruikshank.

As mentioned, the Rise Idaho benefit golf tournament will be held on Tuesday, September 26th at Shadow Valley Golf Course. Check-in will be around 7am with an 8-o-clock shotgun start. If you're interested in playing in this first-ever tournament, head to this link:

https://riseservicesincid.org/contact/?fbclid=IwAR2RgajW4gMNctdShe7WGRV5C82FX6r7hOrCMML8iKFp2PcHb_YPZqJaVMM