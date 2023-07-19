Goldrun fire grows over 10x in size overnight

OLA, Idaho — Due to low humidity and erratic winds, a fire that started on July 18 in Ola, Idaho, grew significantly overnight. According to the Idaho Department of Lands the fire was mapped at around 50 acres on July 18 and has grown to 700-800 acres on July 19.

The wildfire is burning in grass and timber. Fire crews are doing what they can to contain the fire, but they say weather could cause it to move. The flames are currently moving east toward High Valley and while structures are threatened, no evacuations have been ordered.

Fire crews dispatched just after 6:30 pm on July 18 were equipped with fire engines, a dozer from the Bureau of Land Management, hand crews from the Forest Service, and another engine and fire crews from the Idaho Department of Lands.

Aircraft have also been deployed and are expected to continue dropping fire retardants to assist fire crews on the ground.

A Great Basin Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered in case the fire continues growing in size. That team has an in-briefing on the morning of July 20 to get caught up to speed.

This is a breaking story, check back for details.