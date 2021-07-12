Watch
Gold Fork Hot Springs requiring proof of vaccination

Screen capture from Gold Forks Hot Spring's website.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 12, 2021
DONNELLY — If you are thinking of heading to the Gold Fork Hot Springs in Donnelly - make sure you pack your towel, sunscreen and vaccination card.

The hot spring site near McCall posted to its website that vaccine proof and photo ID are required for all guests who plan on coming to enjoy the water. Anyone who is unvaccinated, including children, will be turned away from the springs and not be allowed inside.

According to Gold Fork Hot Springs website - the springs will be open starting this Friday.

Idaho News 6 reached out for a comment but did not hear back.

