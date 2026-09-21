GoFundMe raises thousands for Idaho Statesman journalists after layoffs

IDAHO — A GoFundMe set up to help Idaho Statesman journalists impacted by recent layoffs has raised over $6,600 of its $7,500 goal.

The fundraiser was created to help journalists who lost their jobs in a round of layoffs at McClatchy Media, the parent company of the Idaho Statesman.

The GoFundMe says many of the affected journalists were already earning less than a living wage and may not have significant savings to rely on while looking for new jobs.

“McClatchy paid many of us less than a living wage,” the fundraiser states. “As a result, a lot of us don’t have large savings to sustain us as we look for new positions.”

The fundraiser says donations will go directly to journalists who lost their jobs.

“We are grateful for any amount you can give to help reporters get back on their feet,” the GoFundMe states.

McClatchy announced layoffs at several newspapers in Idaho and Washington earlier this month. The Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild said the cuts included 10 journalists in Idaho and seven in Washington.

READ MORE | Idaho Statesman hit by McClatchy layoffs, 10 Idaho journalists affected

The affected Idaho Statesman employees are expected to have their last day on Oct. 11.

The layoffs came less than four months after Idaho Statesman journalists walked off the job over wages, contract negotiations and concerns about McClatchy’s use of artificial intelligence.