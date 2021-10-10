Goat yoga combines fun of petting zoo and yoga workout

CALDWELL, Idaho — A popular twist on a yoga workout has been gaining popularity across the country and right here in the Treasure Valley. It's called goat yoga and one Caldwell business owner started offering these classes in July.

Rochelle Gabiola-Harris has practiced yoga for years and after seeing videos on social media of goat yoga, she decided she wanted to start offering classes.

"With animal therapy, it's so good for anxiety, depression and that just goes so well with yoga and just overall wellness," she said.

She lives on a farm with her family in Caldwell and said when they built their house and had the space for goats she started working on what is now Namaste in the Country: outdoor yoga classes, including goat yoga.

While goat yoga offers the same benefits as traditional yoga, the classes look a little different.

"For me, I mean honestly just watching this class, my face hurts. I smiled the whole time," Gabiola-Harris said.

One goat, Ferdinand decided to hang out with a few participants during a lot of the class. It's these fun moments with the goats that teacher, CJ wonder said make the classes unique.

"We've got a lot of distractions here and there that we're always running our mind to and we're full of anxiety so to be able to come to somewhere outdoor that's beautiful and to have these cute little creatures walking around," she said.

Wonder said this actually helps participants of goat yoga classes be more present in their yoga practice.