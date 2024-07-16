GO NOW: Evacuations in progress as Texas Ridge Fire burns in Latah County

UPDATE: The Idaho Department of Lands has confirmed that new estimates measure the Texas Ridge Fire at 1200 acres.

The release shared at 10:19 am on Tuesday, July 16 also confirms that the flames are 0% contained. 100 firefighters and various overhead are engaged in fighting the fire at this time.

Evacuations have been ordered for areas close to the fire. For those moving livestock, Lewiston Roundup is offering to house animals. They are asking those looking to drop off to contact them on their Facebook page (linked below).

The 150-acre Texas Ridge Fire near Kendrick, Idaho is continuing to grow as it moves up Cedar Ridge and Potlatch Canyon.

The fire was discovered on Monday, July 15 at around 5:45 pm. Initially, it was listed as covering 50-acres in the area, but as of July 16, measures have grown to around 150-acres.

Evacuations have been ordered for residents in the area as fire crews respond to the flames.

A level 3 evacuation zone was established following the growth of the fire. Residents in the area of Texas Ridge Rd and East Rd to Sundstrom Rd are being told to "leave immediately and do not delay.

A level 2 evacuation notice notifying residents to "be set" to evacuate are in place for residents from Texas Ridge and Sundstrom Rd to Highway 3, Cedar Ridge Rd. at Linden Rd. to Three Bear Rd, as well as all houses west of 1210 Cedar Ridge Rd.

All residents in the two-miles surrounding the level 2evacuation zone are set at a level 1, meaning they should "be ready" to evacuate.