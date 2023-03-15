Watch Now
GMI's Matt Sizemore talks with Comedienne Heather McMahan, part 1

Coming to Boise for her critically acclaimed stand-up routine "The Comeback Tour"
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 15:47:52-04

Good Morning Idaho anchor Matt Sizemore had a moment to catch-up with Heather McMahan in this part one of a two-part interview.

Heather McMahan is making her first trip to Boise with her stand-up comedy show "The Comeback Tour", on March 19 at the Morrison Center.

McMahan is a stand-up comedian, actress, and host of the popular podcast series "Absolutely Not!"

She describes her style of humor as a little "self-deprecating", as the comedienne has no problems poking fun at herself.

The Comeback Tour will include her take on hosting a destination wedding in Italy, being a newlywed and thoughts on marriage, in general.

McMahan is also working on a comedy show for NBC called I Can't Right Now, which is loosely based on her life as a comedian.

Tickets are still available for purchase for the one-night show at the Morrison Center.

