GM recalls 668,000 SUVs for faulty child seat safety latch anchor bars

General Motors has issued a recall for certain 2020-2023 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles, affecting approximately 668,000 vehicles.

According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these vehicles have rear-seat lower latch anchor bars that have been manufactured with too much powder coating. The thicker application is not allowing latches from child seats to attach properly.

The automaker is asking owners to install and secure child seats using safety belts, instead of the latches, until repairs can be made.

Owners can take their vehicles to a dealer who will inspect the anchors and replace the finish, if necessary.

Owners will begin receiving notifications in the mail beginning June 26.