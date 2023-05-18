Watch Now
News

Actions

GM recalls 668,000 SUVs for faulty child seat safety latch anchor bars

General Motors-Anchor bars
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A GMC logo is displayed on the front grille of a vehicle at the New York International Auto Show, Tuesday, March 31, 2015. General Motors is recalling more than 668,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the anchor bar for child seats may have excessive coating preveting proper latching. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
General Motors-Anchor bars
Posted at 3:28 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 17:28:00-04

General Motors has issued a recall for certain 2020-2023 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles, affecting approximately 668,000 vehicles.

According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these vehicles have rear-seat lower latch anchor bars that have been manufactured with too much powder coating. The thicker application is not allowing latches from child seats to attach properly.

The automaker is asking owners to install and secure child seats using safety belts, instead of the latches, until repairs can be made.

Owners can take their vehicles to a dealer who will inspect the anchors and replace the finish, if necessary.

Owners will begin receiving notifications in the mail beginning June 26.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light