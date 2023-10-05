Giving the gift of reading at Endeavor Elementary

NAMPA, Idaho — If you give a child a book, you give a child a chance. That's something you have probably heard us say a lot recently, and often over the years, as we at Idaho News 6 have had the pleasure of giving away books to area elementary students on behalf of the Scripps Howard Foundation.

On Wednesday, Good Morning Idaho anchor Matt Sizemore had the honor of giving away some magic at Endeavor Elementary School in Nampa.

Sure, most kids know Harry Potter. But the big screen has a lot to do with that.

"I've seen the movies. Chamber of Secrets was one of my favorite movies," said Endeavor Elementary 4th-grader Logan.

"I've seen all the movies, my dad has all the books," said Endeavor Elementary 4th-grader Alice.

Some, though, know it through books.

"I don't really have a good time picturing stuff and it's really detailed, and the first time I read it, I was like 'Whoa, this is a really good book to picture,'" said Endeavor Elementary 5th-grader Ember.

But on Wednesday, thanks to the Scripps Howard Foundation, every child at Endeavor Elementary School in Nampa was able to go home with their own copy of the first Harry Potter book!

"It is so fun and exciting when kids actually get a real book in their hands and know they get to take it home. They don't have to check it out, it is something that stays with them, it belongs to them, it just opens up a whole different opportunity for them, a whole different mindset when it comes to reading and their confidence that it builds," said Endeavor Elementary School Principal Heather Yarbrough.

And the kiddos are more than excited knowing they're getting a brand-new book.

"Yeah, I was excited because I know that I could let my little brother read it because he likes Harry Potter," said Logan.

"It makes me really happy that I can pass it down to my brother, who is in second grade and is also at this school. Or maybe I could give it to my mom 'cause she also likes the movies and books," said Ember.

"So excited, I was blushing in the car," said Endeavor Elementary 3rd-grader River.

Any chance to get kids reading more not only excites them, but will have their future self thanking them as well.

"So you can close your eyes and imagine where the characters are," smiled Logan.

"I can escape from, maybe, the troubles of reality and just let my imagination go wild," laughed Ember.

"Books are better because it makes your brain have a lot of good memories of the books," smiled River.

And that is what the educators at Endeavor strive for.

"The impact that something as simple as this has on the kids, it's hard to put into words," said Principal Yarbrough.