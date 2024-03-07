Give the gift of sight: Donate unused glasses through the month of March

BOISE, Idaho — Envision, a local non-profit is collecting unused eyeglasses through the month of March, to donate to those who may be unable to afford a pair on their own.

All month, you can drop off unused glasses at any Treasure Valley Papa Murphy's restaurants.

Those who donate may receive a special "Thank You" gift at participating stores.

Glasses can also be donated at your optometrist office, Idaho Youth Ranch and Walmart.

In 2023, Envision collected 400 pairs of glasses during their March drive. Across the whole year, Envision recycled and distributed 61,536 pairs of glasses.