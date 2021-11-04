'Give Cold Feet the Boot' campaign kicks off at Park Ridge Elementary School

BOISE, Idaho — Kids at Park Ridge Elementary School received a brand new pair of winter boots and socks Thursday as part of the 'Give Cold Feed the Boot' campaign.

“Thousands of Idaho students arrive at school each morning with cold feet because they don’t have proper winter footwear, which threatens their ability to learn and impacts their overall mental wellbeing while putting a strain on dedicated teachers, administrators, counselors and support staff. Together with our partners, we hope to reduce one more stressor on families and our children this winter,” said Georganne Benjamin, Optum Idaho Executive Director.

Norman Kahler, Idaho News 6

The campaign is a partnership between Optum Idaho, the Idaho State Department of Education and D & B Supply. New winter boots and socks will be given to more than 1,900 Idaho public school students this year.

The partnership started in 2019 with four schools that were identified by the Idaho State Department of Education. Now, 10 elementary schools across Idaho are part of the program.