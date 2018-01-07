Girl Scout of Silver Sage gets new headquarters

Boise, ID - The girl scouts of the silver sage started the new year off with a new building. The building sits at the corner of Barnes and maple grove street and is twice the size of its previous headquarters. It has a multipurpose space, several conference rooms, a computer lab and much more.

"The new building just sets a tone for the future, that the girl scouts are more relevant than ever, and this space enables us to serve the girls and their families and their community in so many new ways," Said Patricia Pyke, CEO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.

Pyke adds that this building will allow the girls to focus on their mission of serving the community and project-based learning.