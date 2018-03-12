Boise, ID - On Monday, girls across the country will celebrate the Girl Scouts for the 106th birthday. In the Treasure Valley, Troop 479 of Meridian decided to celebrate a day early with senior citizens at the terraces of Boise. Janet Sims is a devoted girl scout.

She joined Troop 344 in Oklahoma City when she was in the second grade. Over the years she has collected 20 badges and has done 65 years of service. The 73-year-old said she is a lifetime member.

On Sunday, Sims helped organize a girl scout birthday party at the Terraces of Boise senior living community. To celebrate the organization's 106-year presence, the girls did arts and crafts with Sims and her friends.Girl Scout Ariel Davis said it was the best way to spend her Sunday.

"It was amazing hearing all of their stories," Davis said.

Davis and Sims bonded over girl scout stories.

"Learning more about their history and how they used to do it and what kind of cookies they use to sell," Davis added.

"I didn't like selling cookies because I had to put myself out there," Sims said.

In the end, Sims said the experienced helped her build confidence.

She added being a girl scout taught her several vital lessons and gave her a sense of being.

"Responsibility, confidence, how to be a good leader, and teamwork," Sims added.

All virtues she said that is best taught through service. Sim was also eager to pass on her memory with the newest generation of young girls. She hopes that these young women will carry on her tradition.