Gift from ICCU to help fund Idaho State University's new arena

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University announced on Thursday that the ICCU has contributed to their new basketball and community event arena.

According to ISU, this gift will "help make a new, state-of-the-art basketball arena and multi-purpose facility on the Pocatello campus a reality." The project is anticipated to total at $70-80 million.

"This is what transformational partnership looks like. ICCU has believed in Idaho State for more than a decade, and once again they have stepped forward now, when our university and our community are ready to dream even bigger." — ISU president Robert Wagner

The university shared that the gift comes at the perfect time for the school as the athletic department sees an increase in momentum and heightened support from alumni.

You can learn more about the arena by visiting the ISU website here.