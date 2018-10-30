Ghosts and skeletons and goblins and zombies adorn Boise's Harrison Blvd.

BOISE - It’s been a Halloween tradition in Boise’s North End for decades.

Homeowners along the historic Harrison Blvd. go all-out every year to lavishly decorate their front yards and houses with scary ghosts and skeletons and goblins and zombies and cemetery headstones and smiling pumpkins, just in time for the hundreds of children who go trick-or-treating up and down the boulevard each Halloween night.

Idaho On Your Side photojournalist A.J. Howard checked out all spectacular Harrison Blvd. decorations and filed these photos.

