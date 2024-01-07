Getting Cold for A Cause: Hundreds help raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho in Polar Bear Challenge

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of people hopped into Lucky Peak on Saturday, helping to raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.



That's 400 people headed right into.

"Icy cold water"

All to help out the most vulnerable

"For the kids!!"

Saturday, Make-A-Wish Idaho hosted their Polar Bear challenge.

Raising money to make wishes for children with critical illnesses come true.

"As of this morning we surpassed our goal for fundraising. Our goal was 66,000 we're at 72,000 right now," Said Cae Odell, the Special Events Coordinator for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

All that money, the organization tells me, translates into actual wishes.

"And today we've raised I think 12 wishes so far," Said Janie Best, the CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho. "and so yeah we're really excited about that."

Best loves her job, and everything she gets to do.

"It makes me incredibly grateful as a parent that I've never had to do that before," Best said. "And I've met some of the strongest, most resilient people I have ever met in my life."

Back down on the shore, the party was more than just the plunge.

A costume contest, where the Ice King made his appearance. But it was a shark who took home the crown.

Good thing there are no sharks in Lucky Peak.

Some swimmers were confident in their skills.

"I used to do this in the summer," said Sydney Beasley, a participant. "but it was hot outside so now this water is 40 degrees colder."

Beasley had a mission.

"My thoughts right now, I'm going to go in, sit down, do as much as I can, and then get out," Beasley said.

She stayed in for over 3 minutes.

While it's cold, it makes it easier with a cause.

"I had a lot of fun and got to be doing something nice and helpful I guess."